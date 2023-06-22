© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Health and Medicine
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Managing people at work with empathy, in Mental Health Matters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 22, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The days when your boss could get away with yelling at you in front of a room of co-workers are over. Or are they? Some employers learn slower than the rest, and mental health on the job is still an issue for too many workers.

We explore this in the latest chapter of Mental Health Matters, our joint project with the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Oregon chapter. This time, Andra Hollenbeck from NAMI-SO brings in Heather McGowan, who writes of good approaches by managers to workers in The Empathy Advantage.

Listen how being kind and being real at work can motivate workers in ways yelling punishing can't.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
