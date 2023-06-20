Wed 9:25 | Ashland producer helps create movie about being 'other' in America

The film Land of Gold, now streaming on Max, takes up some of the issues of our time, like immigration, and being a member of a marginalized group. Ashland-based Rose Harwood is one of the producers of the movie, which follows a truck driver who finds a young, undocumented girl in a shipping container, then sets out to find her family.

Nardeep Khurmi is both director and the star of the movie. Rose Harwood talks to the JX about her latest work, and other highlights of her film career.