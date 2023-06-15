© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9 AM | Big ruling against Pacific Power in 2020 fires takes focus in The Debrief

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 15, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

It's not every week that a former president shows up in a federal courtroom to answer to felony charges. It's been that kind of a week, and fortunately, NPR has people to cover that.

Reporters in our neck of the woods also had some big stories to work on this week, including another court case: the big verdict against Pacific Power in the September 2020 fires.

Ryan Haas of Oregon Public Broadcasting covered that trial; he's part of the mix of reporters on this week's edition of The Debrief. Ryan and our reporters compare notes on covering this week's happenings.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
