Tue 9 AM | Fire season arrives with ideas aplenty from Oregon Emergency Management

Spring was fun, and wetter than usual, but fire season was going to get here eventually. So it's time--maybe even past it a bit--to refocus on fire prevention and what to do when a wildfire finds us anyway.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management provides a wealth of information on preparing for fire emergencies, everything from where to get lists, to how to pack a bag for evacuation. April Davis is a Public Information Officer at OEM, visiting with an overview of preparation steps we can all take to keep fire as far away from us as possible.