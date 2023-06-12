© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Fire season arrives with ideas aplenty from Oregon Emergency Management

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 12, 2023 at 11:03 AM PDT

Spring was fun, and wetter than usual, but fire season was going to get here eventually. So it's time--maybe even past it a bit--to refocus on fire prevention and what to do when a wildfire finds us anyway.

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management provides a wealth of information on preparing for fire emergencies, everything from where to get lists, to how to pack a bag for evacuation. April Davis is a Public Information Officer at OEM, visiting with an overview of preparation steps we can all take to keep fire as far away from us as possible.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
