The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Medford councilors get an earful from the community about homelessness

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT

Three down, one to go, and a LOT of people to hear from. The Medford City Council is aware of the large numbers of homeless people in town, and the concerns for and about them in the community. And to get a firmer grip on what those concerns are, council members have been holding a series of town hall meetings to explain the city's response to homelessness, and to hear back from the community.

Three of the meetings have already taken place, with one more scheduled in Ward 3 (northwest Medford) on June 20th. City Councilor Kevin Stine spends some additional time with the JX discussing the city's work, and what the first few meetings have produced.

