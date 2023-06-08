© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Savor previews a chance to get to know local food providers in Rogue Valley Farm Tour

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 8, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

Will Smith, the enthusiastic host of our food segment, Savor, is always urging us to get to know the people and the places where our food comes from. And most of the Savor segments feature people in the business of growing or preparing food right here in our region.

So there was no question about spending some time with the people of the Rogue Valley Farm Tour. The event, coming up in the middle of July, gives attendees a chance to visit working farms and ranches from Grants Pass to Shale City, in both the Rogue and Applegate Valleys. Mahlea Ramsey, Education Coordinator at the Ashland Food Coop, is Will's guest.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team