Fri 9:40 | Savor previews a chance to get to know local food providers in Rogue Valley Farm Tour

Will Smith, the enthusiastic host of our food segment, Savor, is always urging us to get to know the people and the places where our food comes from. And most of the Savor segments feature people in the business of growing or preparing food right here in our region.

So there was no question about spending some time with the people of the Rogue Valley Farm Tour. The event, coming up in the middle of July, gives attendees a chance to visit working farms and ranches from Grants Pass to Shale City, in both the Rogue and Applegate Valleys. Mahlea Ramsey, Education Coordinator at the Ashland Food Coop, is Will's guest.