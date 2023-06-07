Thu 9 AM | Youthful Southern Oregon inventors compete for Oregon-wide prizes

The science leaders of tomorrow may be in college right now, but they don't have to wait for graduation to demonstrate their ingenuity. The Invent Oregon Collegiate Challenge coming up later in June gives students still in college a chance to put their inventions in front of an audience, to receive attention, awards, and potential funding.

Three students from Southern Oregon University made it through the preliminary rounds and will display their invention at the competition in Portland on June 22nd. We visit with two of them, Hayden Jennings and Steven Minich, about their inventions and the process of developing them.