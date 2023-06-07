© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Science & Technology
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Youthful Southern Oregon inventors compete for Oregon-wide prizes

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 7, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

The science leaders of tomorrow may be in college right now, but they don't have to wait for graduation to demonstrate their ingenuity. The Invent Oregon Collegiate Challenge coming up later in June gives students still in college a chance to put their inventions in front of an audience, to receive attention, awards, and potential funding.

Three students from Southern Oregon University made it through the preliminary rounds and will display their invention at the competition in Portland on June 22nd. We visit with two of them, Hayden Jennings and Steven Minich, about their inventions and the process of developing them.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
