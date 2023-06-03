© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Food and Agriculture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | June is busting out, in Garden for Life

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published June 3, 2023 at 8:33 PM PDT

Gardeners have to watch the calendar through spring, waiting for the last frost dates to clear before putting summer plants in the ground. They should be there by now, Lynn Kunstman tells us.

Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a segment we call Garden for Life. Now that the growing season has arrived, we'll schedule more visits with Lynn, and you can get questions into the next session by emailing jx@jeffnet.org.

You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
