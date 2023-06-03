Mon 9 AM | June is busting out, in Garden for Life

Gardeners have to watch the calendar through spring, waiting for the last frost dates to clear before putting summer plants in the ground. They should be there by now, Lynn Kunstman tells us.

Lynn is a Jackson County Master Gardener and our partner in a segment we call Garden for Life. Now that the growing season has arrived, we'll schedule more visits with Lynn, and you can get questions into the next session by emailing jx@jeffnet.org.

You can also get help from the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. Whether you're an experienced gardener, a novice, or just a listener, there's fun to be had in talking about gardening.

