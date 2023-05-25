© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 9:40 | Savor explores the wonderful world of herbs

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's not just the food, it's also what goes ON the food. Herbs and spices can make a huge difference in the flavor of any dish.
In the latest installment of Savor, our food segment, we go beyond the main ingredients and focus on herbs.

Which gets into a zone that goes beyond flavoring food, because herbs are also used for many concoctions people take for stimulation or health or other purposes. And we do mean herbs, not "herb" as a nickname for cannabis.

Food stylist and Savor host Will Smith found a couple of places that specialize in herbs. We hear details and uses from Cole Berg at Alpine Mind Organices and Willow Holloway at Elder Apothecary.

