Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | The importance of medication and communication, in the latest Mental Health Matters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Mental illness is illness, plain and simple. And like many other maladies, it can often be managed with medication. But failing to keep up with medication schedules can cause problems for patients and the people around them.

That topic and how to support those living with mental illness is discussed in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, with Andra Hollenbeck of National Alliance on Mental Illness-Southern Oregon Chapter. Andra's guest is mental-health advocate and author Bob Krulish.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
