Fri 9:25 | The importance of medication and communication, in the latest Mental Health Matters

Mental illness is illness, plain and simple. And like many other maladies, it can often be managed with medication. But failing to keep up with medication schedules can cause problems for patients and the people around them.

That topic and how to support those living with mental illness is discussed in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, with Andra Hollenbeck of National Alliance on Mental Illness-Southern Oregon Chapter. Andra's guest is mental-health advocate and author Bob Krulish.

