© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Beyond the hoop houses: growing cannabis legally and responsibly

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 10, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
om extracts

The cannabis business got a black eye in Oregon in recent years, and the bruise may not be entirely gone. The rapid growth of bogus "hemp" farms growing full-THC cannabis drew an uproar from rural residents, and forced action from both law enforcement and lawmakers in Salem.

Meanwhile, longtime growers continue to work their farms and try to expand their expertise and the protection of the planet. OM Extracts in the Applegate Valley practices permaculture, sustainable farming designed to replenish the soil.

Mitra Sticklen is the Central Operations Officer at the firm, she visits to tell the story of cannabis grown away from the infamous "hoop houses" of a couple of years ago.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team