Thu 9:25 | Beyond the hoop houses: growing cannabis legally and responsibly

The cannabis business got a black eye in Oregon in recent years, and the bruise may not be entirely gone. The rapid growth of bogus "hemp" farms growing full-THC cannabis drew an uproar from rural residents, and forced action from both law enforcement and lawmakers in Salem.

Meanwhile, longtime growers continue to work their farms and try to expand their expertise and the protection of the planet. OM Extracts in the Applegate Valley practices permaculture, sustainable farming designed to replenish the soil.

Mitra Sticklen is the Central Operations Officer at the firm, she visits to tell the story of cannabis grown away from the infamous "hoop houses" of a couple of years ago.

