Mon 9:25 | Police chiefs who made a difference profiled in 'Walk the Walk'

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 5, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
walk the walk neil gross

The police make a lot of news, simply because they're in the business of stopping and catching people whose actions make news. But even the most fervent "Back the Blue" supporter has to admit that police do make news with mistakes, sometimes frequently.

Neil Gross worked for a time as a police officer, before going back to school to become a sociologist. He combines past and present occupations in a book, Walk the Walk: How Three Police Chiefs Defied the Odds and Changed Cop Culture.

The chiefs profiled serve different communities with different circumstances, and took different approaches. But they all bore some progress in changing views of the police, both within and without the departments. Neil Gross adds detail in this interview with the JX.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
