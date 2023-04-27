© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:00 | The Debrief: Harassment complaints at Ashland Parks and Rec, Trial for Aidan Ellison Murder, and Wildfire map legislation

Published April 27, 2023 at 11:22 AM PDT
JPR News Director, Erik Neumann leads a conversation with JPR reporters about the issues and events that impact our community. Listen for a deeper look at the stories unfolding in our region. This week's topics include a look at harassment and bullying complaints in the Ashland Parks and Recreation Department, the start of the trial against the man accused of murdering a Rogue Valley teenager, and a wildfire insurance map bill heads to Gov. Tina Kotek's desk.

