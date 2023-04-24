Tue 9 AM | What prompted Jackson County to issue a health alert over fentanyl

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

What prompted Jackson County to issue a health alert over fentanyl

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
April 24, 2023
jackson county hhs fentanyl

Health workers and police have been warning about fentanyl for some time now. The concern ratcheted up a few more degrees in early April, when police calls, medical emergencies, and fatalities involving fentanyl rose quickly.

That prompted Jackson County Health and Human Services to issue a public health alert about the drug. One of the issues with fentanyl, beyond its large damage from small doses, is that it is often disguised as other drugs, or mixed in with them.

Tanya Philips is Health Promotion Program Manager for the county. She talks to us about the incidents that prompted the alert, and the public reception to it.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
