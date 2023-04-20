© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Lynn lays down the law on soil temps, in Garden for Life

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT
Warm days lie ahead, we know that. It's just that they took longer than usual to arrive this year, after a longish and mostly wettish winter. And just because the air turns warm does not mean the soil is warm enough to receive plants.
We go over that with Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman in this month's edition of Garden for Life. If you need some help identifying a plant or a problem with it, contact the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. California listeners can find local master gardeners through the program through UC-Davis.

soil temps for vegetables

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
