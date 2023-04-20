Fri 9:40 | Lynn lays down the law on soil temps, in Garden for Life

Warm days lie ahead, we know that. It's just that they took longer than usual to arrive this year, after a longish and mostly wettish winter. And just because the air turns warm does not mean the soil is warm enough to receive plants.

We go over that with Master Gardener Lynn Kunstman in this month's edition of Garden for Life. If you need some help identifying a plant or a problem with it, contact the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. California listeners can find local master gardeners through the program through UC-Davis.