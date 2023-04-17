Tue 9 AM | Bees and clearcuts: OSU study tracks the interaction
We talk a lot about how human activity could be driving global declines in pollinator species like bees, but we don't often consider the impacts of land management practices on wild bees outside of agricultural systems. Two Oregon State University researches have been studying the issue.
We'll speak with graduate student Rachel Zitomer and Dr. Jim Rivers, an animal ecologist in the OSU College of Forestry about their research and what it means for forest management.