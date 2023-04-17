© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Tue 9 AM | Bees and clearcuts: OSU study tracks the interaction

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM PDT
We talk a lot about how human activity could be driving global declines in pollinator species like bees, but we don't often consider the impacts of land management practices on wild bees outside of agricultural systems. Two Oregon State University researches have been studying the issue.

We'll speak with graduate student Rachel Zitomer and Dr. Jim Rivers, an animal ecologist in the OSU College of Forestry about their research and what it means for forest management.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
