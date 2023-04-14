© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 9 AM | This fish is NOT like the others: McCloud River redband trout

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 14, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
McCloud River Redband Trout

You learn quickly here that not all fish are the same. There are several different kinds of salmon, and even within species--like chinook salmon--there are different runs, like spring chinook and fall chinook. Then there are physically isolated populations of fish, like the redband trout of the upper McCloud River on the California side.

Recent research proves the McCloud River Redband Trout is a distinct subspecies of redband trout, genetically different from other redband trout. Matthew Campbell led the team that did the research, out of the University of California-Davis. He talks to us about the process, down to the molecular level, to prove the point.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
