© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | New Yorker writer Adam Gopnik on these latter days, in My Better Half

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 13, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
my-better-half-episode.png

He's had a stellar career with words, but New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik is finding things especially sweet in the second half of life. After all, how often does an author get to be in a movie--playing himself--with Cate Blanchett? That was him, interviewing the lead character in the movie Tár.

Now we turn the tables, and interview Gopnik for the latest edition of My Better Half. JPR's Vanessa Finney exchanges some words with the writer about his career, his accomplishments, and what might come next.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team