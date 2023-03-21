Wed 9:25 | Cal Poly-Humboldt considers how to fit even more students into housing

Converting what was Humboldt State University into Cal Poly-Humboldt has already met one major goal: increasing enrollment. But that means bringing potentially thousands more students into what was already a squeaky-tight housing market in Arcata and environs.

So the university has been exploring a number of options to expand housing in the near-term and well beyond, including such exotic concepts as barges as living quarters. We get a rundown on the situation and the potential remedies from Stephen St. Onge, the Associate Vice President of Student Success and Chrissy Holliday, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success.