© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Cal Poly-Humboldt considers how to fit even more students into housing

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT
cal poly humboldt housing

Converting what was Humboldt State University into Cal Poly-Humboldt has already met one major goal: increasing enrollment. But that means bringing potentially thousands more students into what was already a squeaky-tight housing market in Arcata and environs.

So the university has been exploring a number of options to expand housing in the near-term and well beyond, including such exotic concepts as barges as living quarters. We get a rundown on the situation and the potential remedies from Stephen St. Onge, the Associate Vice President of Student Success and Chrissy Holliday, Vice President of Enrollment Management and Student Success.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team