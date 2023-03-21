© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Housing Week: how the housing rush fits Oregon land-use planning

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 21, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT
The rush to create more housing in a hurry in Oregon includes a few nips and tucks to the state's land-use planning law. For most of 50 years now, the law has led to the preservation of farm and forest land, and confined the growth of cities and suburbs.

1000 Friends of Oregon has been on the scene from the beginning of the law, working to make sure the law was observed. The group is on board with what the legislature is doing in the current session. Our Housing Week sessions continue with a visit with Mary Kyle McCurdy, Deputy Director of 1000 Friends.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
