The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Baby, it's cold outside: preseason tips from Lynn in Garden for Life

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
garden-for-life-episode.png

Yes, spring is coming, but it is indeed taking its sweet time about getting here. So those of us dreaming of spring and summer gardening have to wait just a bit longer, like until the soil is actually warm enough for seeds to germinate. But you CAN start some seeds indoors before the warm days arrive.

We talk about indoor starts and soil amendments and more with Lynn Kuntsman of Jackson County Master Gardeners, in this month's edition of Garden for Life.

If you need some help identifying a plant or a problem with it, contact the Master Gardener Plant Clinic. California listeners can find local master gardeners through the state wide UC Master Gardener program.

Master gardeners
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
