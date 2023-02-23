© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Compass House pays a visit on Mental Health Matters

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
mental health matters

We've finally reached a point in our culture where it is not only permissible to speak about mental illness, it is high on the list of things people want society to pay attention to. We devote a regular segment to it: Mental Health Matters, produced in conjuction with the Southern Oregon Chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness.

In this episode, NAMI-Southern Oregon’s Andra Hollenbeck visits with Compass House of Southern Oregon director Anna Wayman and member Miguel Partido. They’ll discuss the work of Compass House and how it supports people living with mental illness and helps folks meet goals including education, wellness, and employment.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
