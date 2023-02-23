Fri 9:40 | Compass House pays a visit on Mental Health Matters

We've finally reached a point in our culture where it is not only permissible to speak about mental illness, it is high on the list of things people want society to pay attention to. We devote a regular segment to it: Mental Health Matters, produced in conjuction with the Southern Oregon Chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness.

In this episode, NAMI-Southern Oregon’s Andra Hollenbeck visits with Compass House of Southern Oregon director Anna Wayman and member Miguel Partido. They’ll discuss the work of Compass House and how it supports people living with mental illness and helps folks meet goals including education, wellness, and employment.