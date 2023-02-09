Fri 9:25 AM | My Better Half explores life with a death doula

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
My Better Half explores life with a death doula

Published February 9, 2023 at 10:02 AM PST
You've probably heard about birth doulas, people who assist women in delivering babies. Turns out, there are doulas for the other end of life... Sarah Doré is a tea shop owner training to be a death doula. She says that as strange as it sounds, it’s an exciting time for death and that our culture does not prepare us for the mountain of need that arises when it's time for us, or someone we love, to die.

In the latest edition of My Better Half, Sara talks to JPR's Vanessa Finney about why she chose this work and her hopes for a better understanding of death and dying.

