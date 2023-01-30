Tue 9:40 | Oregon legislators urged to support Workplace Psychological Safety Act

© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Oregon legislators urged to support Workplace Psychological Safety Act

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 30, 2023 at 10:01 AM PST
workplace psycological safety

Even if you're not entirely happy with your job, you should be able to do it without people messing with you. In fact, it's the law. Well, some laws, anyway... those can get your co-workers in trouble if they physically attack you.

But advocacy groups find some holes in laws that should otherwise prevent people from harassing and bullying the people they work with. The advocates want to see state legislatures pass The Workplace Psychological Safety Act, and are active in the current session of the Oregon legislature.

Debra Falzoi from Dignity Together and activist/lobbyist Misty Orlando from End Workplace Abuse join us with details of the proposed law.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
