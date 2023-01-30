Tue 9:40 | Oregon legislators urged to support Workplace Psychological Safety Act

Even if you're not entirely happy with your job, you should be able to do it without people messing with you. In fact, it's the law. Well, some laws, anyway... those can get your co-workers in trouble if they physically attack you.

But advocacy groups find some holes in laws that should otherwise prevent people from harassing and bullying the people they work with. The advocates want to see state legislatures pass The Workplace Psychological Safety Act, and are active in the current session of the Oregon legislature.

Debra Falzoi from Dignity Together and activist/lobbyist Misty Orlando from End Workplace Abuse join us with details of the proposed law.