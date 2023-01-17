© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:40 | Reading up on Dolly Parton's birthday at the Coos Bay Library

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 17, 2023
Dolly Parton Imagination Library

One thing needs to be understood up front: Dolly Parton herself is NOT coming to the Coos Bay Public Library. But the library will observe her birthday on January 19th, with an appropriate mashup of person and place: a celebration of reading.

Parton has put millions of dollars into the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, encouraging children to read by encouraging parents to read to them. We get details on how such a big name adds luster to reading, from Library Director Sami Pierson and Youth Services Librarian Jennifer Knight.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
