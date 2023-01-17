Wed 9:40 | Reading up on Dolly Parton's birthday at the Coos Bay Library

One thing needs to be understood up front: Dolly Parton herself is NOT coming to the Coos Bay Public Library. But the library will observe her birthday on January 19th, with an appropriate mashup of person and place: a celebration of reading.

Parton has put millions of dollars into the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, encouraging children to read by encouraging parents to read to them. We get details on how such a big name adds luster to reading, from Library Director Sami Pierson and Youth Services Librarian Jennifer Knight.