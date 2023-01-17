Wed 9:25 | Cow Creek Band gives money to Pollinator Project for bee aid

Once upon a time, many kids were afraid of bees, knowing about the stingers and not much else. As bee populations decline--and so our appreciation for bees increases--we're doing more to help them.

Pollinator Project Rogue Valley recently received a grant from the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians to bolster programs for bees and other pollinators. The grant is earmarked for the Pollinator Pals program, getting kids involved in enhancing habitat for pollinators.

PPRV's President, Kristina Lefever, visits, along with Pollinator Educator and Outreach Specialist Ethan Robison.