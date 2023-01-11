© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Ashland theater pro publishes book profiling other theater pros

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:03 AM PST
It's easy for the audience: buy a ticket to a play, and take a seat and watch it. But oh, the work that goes on to put that play on stage.

Bunches of people with many different talents work in the theater business, and Evalyn Hansen has either done their jobs or talked to them about the work.

Hansen, herself a theater pro, has interviewed hundreds of people in the theater industry, many of them at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival in Ashland. She's compiled some of the best in the book Backstage with Evalyn Hansen. The author visits the JX to talk about some highlights of more than 300 separate interviews.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
