Wed 9:40 | What it takes to find a home for a hard-to-place shelter pet

Just about everybody loves a puppy or a kitten, all cute and young and fuzzy. The older animals... well, that's a bit harder. Whether it's an older cat that doesn't like kids or other cats, or an exuberant 80-pound dog that's tough on breakables, some animals are just harder to place with forever families.

The people who work at animal shelters know this, and continue in their efforts to place all the animals that end up in the shelter. Jackson County has its share of hard-to-place dogs and cats, and a set of procedures to keep them healthy while waiting for homes.

Alex Spindler and Michelle Fox are foster coordinators for Friends of the Animal Shelter; they lay out the realities.