The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | Lynn Kunstman keeps us garden-aware as the dead of winter approaches

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published December 13, 2022 at 10:35 AM PST
gardening q&A

It's a little hard to think about gardening in December. Even if there was something to do outside, we'd probably have trouble gripping the garden tools because of the cold.

But we keep up on the things we can be doing during the offseason, in a visit with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, monthly outside the growing season.

What's your gardening issue? If Lynn doesn't know the answer, she will know someone who does. Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextMaster gardeners
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
