© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: a master class in leftovers for any time of the year

Published November 22, 2022 at 10:01 AM PST
julia turshen leftovers

Do not ask us to drop the turkey leg and slowly back away. We just can't quit our favorite holiday meal.

Assuming we didn't completely hoover the table on Thanksgiving, we have several days of leftovers to look forward to. So it's high time we brought back Julia Turshen, who is so big on dressing up previously-served meals that she wrote a cookbook about them, called Now & Again: Go-To Recipes, Inspired Menus + Endless Ideas for Reinventing Leftovers.

This is an approach that will serve you and your tastebuds well, long after the Thanksgiving turkey is a distant memory. Julia Turshen made her visit in 2018, and we heat it up again here.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team