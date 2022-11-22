Wed 9 AM | Exchange Exemplar: a master class in leftovers for any time of the year

Do not ask us to drop the turkey leg and slowly back away. We just can't quit our favorite holiday meal.

Assuming we didn't completely hoover the table on Thanksgiving, we have several days of leftovers to look forward to. So it's high time we brought back Julia Turshen, who is so big on dressing up previously-served meals that she wrote a cookbook about them, called Now & Again: Go-To Recipes, Inspired Menus + Endless Ideas for Reinventing Leftovers.

This is an approach that will serve you and your tastebuds well, long after the Thanksgiving turkey is a distant memory. Julia Turshen made her visit in 2018, and we heat it up again here.