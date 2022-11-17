© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fri 8:30 | Celebrating the eating season with Scharffen Berger chocolate, in November Savor

Published November 17, 2022 at 11:13 AM PST
There are some fine wines out there that are made of grapes from several vineyards, even several countries.

Substitute the word "chocolate" for "wine," and you have an idea of the process at Scharffen Berger Chocolate Maker, making chocolate bars in Ashland. The company is more than a quarter of a century old, recently independent once again, and the focus of this month's food segment, Savor, with producer/food stylist Will Smith.

Will welcomes Scharffen Berger's CFO and General Manager Chris Spirko for a chat about making chocolate that chefs want to work with, chocolate made with sustainability and fair-trade principles in mind.

