Wed 8:30 | After the freeze: fall and winter gardening Q&A with Lynn Kunstman

October lulled a lot of us into complacency, enjoying the warm and sunny days. November knocked the sunny out of our lives in a hurry, reminding us winter IS coming, and summer gardening IS over.

We clear up confusion about what to do with garden projects in a visit with Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners. She joins us for a gardening Q&A, monthly outside the growing season.

What's your gardening issue? If Lynn doesn't know the answer, she will know someone who does.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

