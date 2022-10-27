Fri 8:30 | Mental Health Matters examines the attributes of empaths

We talk about mental health and mental illness more freely these days; old taboos are falling away over time.

Once a month we visit with Andra Hollenbeck at the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Southern Oregon chapter about hot topics in this realm.

This month Andra introduces us to Diana Hartley, the founder of True Heart Training. It is a program designed specifically for people who are more sensitive than the general population, and blessed (or cursed?) with a high degree of empathy.

We explore the training and its goals in our monthly Mental Health Matters segment.