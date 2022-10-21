© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | OPB podcast takes up Oregon statewide ballot measures

Published October 21, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
oregon 2022 ballot measures

Ballots have arrived or will soon in Oregon, ready for voters to make their decisions in the November 8th election.

Oregon's famous propensity for long lists of statewide ballot measures is not a factor this time; there are only four statewide ballot measures. But they deal with some big issues: health care, slavery, legislative walkouts, and guns.

Our colleagues at Oregon Public Broadcasting, OPB, assembled several podcasts for this election season. This one deals with the four statewide issues, Ballot Measures 111 through 114.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team