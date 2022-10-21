Mon 8 AM | OPB podcast takes up Oregon statewide ballot measures

Ballots have arrived or will soon in Oregon, ready for voters to make their decisions in the November 8th election.

Oregon's famous propensity for long lists of statewide ballot measures is not a factor this time; there are only four statewide ballot measures. But they deal with some big issues: health care, slavery, legislative walkouts, and guns.

Our colleagues at Oregon Public Broadcasting, OPB, assembled several podcasts for this election season. This one deals with the four statewide issues, Ballot Measures 111 through 114.