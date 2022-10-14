© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Trial by fire--and rebirth--at Akeeni Wallets, in The Ground Floor

Published October 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Akeeni wallets.png
akeeni.com
Toby Zane and kids with the goods

Even if you don't use cash, you still need a place to keep your credit/debit cards and your license, right? So there's a good chance you still carry a wallet.

A company in our region can fix you up, but this is not your father's wallet. Akeeni Wallets are all metal, and so tougher and more expensive than the basic wallet.

The story of Akeeni's birth, growth, destruction in the Carr fire in Redding and rebirth is told in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment.

Cynthia Scherr of Scherr Consulting is the producer of the segment, and she rounded up founder/inventor Toby Zane to talk to us about the journey. And the wallets.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX NextThe Ground Floor
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team