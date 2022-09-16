© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor: Managing forests for forever, at Lone Rock Resources

Published September 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
lone rock resources

It started with a sawmill and a family business, but the mission of Lone Rock Resources changed over time. Now there's no sawmill and no member of the Sohn family involved in leadership, but there are 130,000 acres of forest to manage, and manage sustainably.

We focus on Lone Rock in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment, produced by management consultant Cynthia Scherr.

Toby Luther is the current President and CEO of the company, and our guest for an exploration of Lone Rock's current approach to forestry.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
The Jefferson Exchange Team