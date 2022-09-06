© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 8:30 | On toward autumn: gardening Q&A with Lynn Kunstman

Published September 6, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
master gardener q&a.jpg

Sure, the calendar says Autumn is just a few weeks away, but it's still plenty warm. And most of us might not see frost until well into the month of October.

Growing things are still growing away, but it's harvest time for a lot of them. We get good advice on when and how to harvest from Lynn Kunstman of Jackson County Master Gardeners.

She joins us for a gardening Q&A, weekly during the growing season. What's your gardening issue? If Lynn doesn't know the answer, she will know someone who does.

Call live at 800-838-3760 or email in advance: JX@jeffnet.org.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Nash Bennett is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team