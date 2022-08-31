© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 8 AM | Logging at heart of disagreements over California's Jackson Demonstration State Forest

Published August 31, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jackson demonstration forest

California runs ten demonstration forests to try out forestry techniques, and the largest is the Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Mendocino County.

JDSF is home to a lot of redwood trees, and several other species as well, and the harvest of the timber is supposed to be sustainable. But the Save Jackson Coalition wants more traditional ecological knowledge brought to bear on the forest, and less logging.

The coalition has been ramping up its opposition, and we get a feel for the issues with Matthew Simmons, Staff Attorney at Environmental Protection Information Center, and Michael Hunter, Chairman of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX NextNative American News
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team