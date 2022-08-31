Thu 8 AM | Logging at heart of disagreements over California's Jackson Demonstration State Forest

California runs ten demonstration forests to try out forestry techniques, and the largest is the Jackson Demonstration State Forest in Mendocino County.

JDSF is home to a lot of redwood trees, and several other species as well, and the harvest of the timber is supposed to be sustainable. But the Save Jackson Coalition wants more traditional ecological knowledge brought to bear on the forest, and less logging.

The coalition has been ramping up its opposition, and we get a feel for the issues with Matthew Simmons, Staff Attorney at Environmental Protection Information Center, and Michael Hunter, Chairman of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians.