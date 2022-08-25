Fri 8:30 | The need for robust crisis services explored in Mental Health Matters
Society is gradually becoming more attuned to people in mental health crises, and the common lack of resources to help them in a hurry.
We take up the issue in this month's edition of Mental Health Matters, our collaboration with the Southern Oregon chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
A NAMI-Southern Oregon rep visits, and we bring in Rick Rawlins, who manages Crisis & Therapy Services at Jackson County Health and Human Services.
We get an idea of the need for crisis services, and the capacity of the current system for meeting those needs.