Mon 8:30 | Smoothing out the dents at Star Body Works, in The Ground Floor

Any business in any field of any size is going to get a few dents and dings over its lifetime. But then, there are businesses that welcome dents and dings.

You can probably guess the daily work of the business we profile in this month's edition of our business/entrepreneur segment, The Ground Floor. Star Body Works is all about car and truck bodies, and making them whole again, after collisions and other misfortunes that befall vehicles.

A third generation of the founding family is still at work in Star Body's shops, which were reduced by one by the Almeda fire in Talent two years ago. Mark Lamensdorf is the owner of Star Body Works and our guest on The Ground Floor.

