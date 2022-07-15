Mon 8:30 | The Ground Floor visits with one of the region's oldest wineries

Peter Britt himself played a role in the history of the business we profile in this month's edition of The Ground Floor, our business/entrepreneur segment produced by Cynthia Scherr.

It was apparently the famous photographer himself who first planted grapevines on the property that is today's Valley View Winery. Operations ceased with Britt's death in the early 20th century, but the name and the growing resumed half a century ago with the Wisnovsky family in charge.

Mark Wisnovsky is the current CEO and our guest. He chats about the long history and the growth of not just his family's operation, but the wine business of the entire region.