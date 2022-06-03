© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM | Crayfish add to the list of invasive species ODFW works to counteract

Published June 3, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
Crayfish swim and crawl around the fresh water of our region, but not all of them belong here.

Northern crayfish recently showed up in an irrigation canal near Ashland, a canal that leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River beyond. It's not just that the Northern crayfish take up space from the native signal crayfish, they also can eat them, and the eggs of native fish species. Plants, too.

Oregon Fish & Wildlife is investigating the finding, and checking other areas for presence of the Northern crayfish.

ODFW's Rick Boatner oversees programs to keep invasive species at bay; he joins us with details of the crayfish finding and other concerns.

See something? Say something on Oregon's Invasive Species Online Hotline.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
