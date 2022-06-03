Mon 8 AM | Crayfish add to the list of invasive species ODFW works to counteract

Crayfish swim and crawl around the fresh water of our region, but not all of them belong here.

Northern crayfish recently showed up in an irrigation canal near Ashland, a canal that leads to Bear Creek and the Rogue River beyond. It's not just that the Northern crayfish take up space from the native signal crayfish, they also can eat them, and the eggs of native fish species. Plants, too.

Oregon Fish & Wildlife is investigating the finding, and checking other areas for presence of the Northern crayfish.

ODFW's Rick Boatner oversees programs to keep invasive species at bay; he joins us with details of the crayfish finding and other concerns.

See something? Say something on Oregon's Invasive Species Online Hotline.