Mon 9 AM | No retirement age for sociopaths, a victim warns

Published April 29, 2022 at 9:27 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-29T091401.678.jpg

Donna Anderson did not intend to become well-versed in the ways of sociopaths, but there was one very bad marriage... it led Anderson to start a blog in 2005 called LoveFraud.com, letting people know how to avoid getting persuaded into love and more.

Blog led to several books, and the latest in the series focuses on the older generation. In Senior Sociopaths, Donna Anderson provides evidence that sociopaths do not necessarily mellow with age.

The author joins us with warning signs, and tips on how NOT to have your life ruined by a sociopath or a narcissist.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
