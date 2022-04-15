© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8:30 | Being fab in Medford, in this month's The Ground Floor

Published April 15, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
If you want something done with metal on a medium-to-large scale, you've found the place where Medford Fabrication exists.

The company makes things of metal, from custom jobs to full production runs. And we get the story of its birth, growth, and succession in this month's edition of our business segment, The Ground Floor, produced by Cynthia Scherr.

Cynthia Rounded up Bill Thorndike, Jr., the current president, to give a sketch. Thorndike started running the company nearly 50 years ago, several decades into its history.

We get the story of family and business in his visit to the JX.

