Fri 8:30 | Savor visits a family farm that's still in the family

Published April 14, 2022 at 10:02 AM PDT
Those of us tending gardens are waking from winter slumbers and getting plants into the soil for the heart of the growing season.

It's a rhythm known well and long at Fort Vannoy Farms near Grants Pass. Bob Crouse is a third-generation farmer running a sustainable operation, and the focus of this month's edition of Savor, our food segment.

Will Smith, a Rogue Valley food stylist, is our producer and guide for each and every Savor segment.

We get his impressions of his visit to the farm, and Bob's story of the history and the present, when they visit the JX.

Bacon Asparagus Tart

1 prebaked 9” tart shell
1 bunch asparagus sliced into ½” pieces
1 bunch scallion sliced thin
2 Tbsp olive oil
2 egg yolks
2 whole eggs
3-4 strips crispy bacon chopped
1 Tbsp tarragon minced
2 Tbsp parsley minced
1/2 Cup Gruyère grated
1/4 Cup Parmesan grated
2/3 Cup milk
Salt and pepper

  • Preheat oven to 400F.
  • In a skillet sauté the asparagus and scallion in the olive oil, till crisp tender, allow to cool.
  • In a large bowl, whisk the yolks and eggs together until combined. Add the cooled vegetables, bacon, herbs, cheeses and milk. Mix well. Add salt and pepper to your liking.
  • Pour into pre-baked tart shell. Bake 30-40 minutes until set and golden brown. Great warm or cold.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
