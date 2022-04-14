Fri 8:30 | Savor visits a family farm that's still in the family

Those of us tending gardens are waking from winter slumbers and getting plants into the soil for the heart of the growing season.

It's a rhythm known well and long at Fort Vannoy Farms near Grants Pass. Bob Crouse is a third-generation farmer running a sustainable operation, and the focus of this month's edition of Savor, our food segment.

Will Smith, a Rogue Valley food stylist, is our producer and guide for each and every Savor segment.

We get his impressions of his visit to the farm, and Bob's story of the history and the present, when they visit the JX.

Bacon Asparagus Tart

1 prebaked 9” tart shell

1 bunch asparagus sliced into ½” pieces

1 bunch scallion sliced thin

2 Tbsp olive oil

2 egg yolks

2 whole eggs

3-4 strips crispy bacon chopped

1 Tbsp tarragon minced

2 Tbsp parsley minced

1/2 Cup Gruyère grated

1/4 Cup Parmesan grated

2/3 Cup milk

Salt and pepper

