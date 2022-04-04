Tue 9 AM | A regional indigenous view of climate change and how to approach it

As we move into a future with a changed climate, it might help to rely upon knowledge gained in the past. And the only people who have lived in our region consistently for thousands of years are the members of the various tribes.

The Traditional Ecological Knowledge--TEK--of the region's first inhabitants have gained broader acceptance in recent years. And Native Americans are also frequently more vulnerable to climate change, due to living in places where the effects are more pronounced, like close to rising coastal waters.

We invited leaders of several of the region's tribes to join us for a Climate Week discussion of future projections, and how past knowledge can help.

The discussion includes leaders of the Winnemem Wintu, the Wiyot, and the Klamath Tribes.

