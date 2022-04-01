Mon 9 AM | Climate Week: Oregon's particular challenges in a warming world

California already has the year-round fire season and dry, hot summers.

But when the temperature in Portland hit 116 degrees last June, it laid to rest any notions of Oregon being a somewhat more comfortable place to ride out the changing climate.

The first day of our Climate Week project rounds out with a discussion of climate issues particular to Oregon. We bring in guests from the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, its cousin Oregon Climate Services, and from the department of Environmental Science, Policy, & Sustainability Programs at Southern Oregon University.

Visitors are: Erica Fleishman, OCCRI's director, Larry O'Neill, OCS director, and Jamie Trammell, an assistant professor at SOU.