© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jefferson-Exchange_300x300.png
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Climate Week: Oregon's particular challenges in a warming world

Published April 1, 2022 at 10:01 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-04-01T091835.271.jpg

California already has the year-round fire season and dry, hot summers.

But when the temperature in Portland hit 116 degrees last June, it laid to rest any notions of Oregon being a somewhat more comfortable place to ride out the changing climate.

The first day of our Climate Week project rounds out with a discussion of climate issues particular to Oregon. We bring in guests from the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute at Oregon State University, its cousin Oregon Climate Services, and from the department of Environmental Science, Policy, & Sustainability Programs at Southern Oregon University.

Visitors are: Erica Fleishman, OCCRI's director, Larry O'Neill, OCS director, and Jamie Trammell, an assistant professor at SOU.

Tags

The Jefferson Exchange JX Nextclimate change
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. John Baxter is the senior producer, Angela Decker is the producer and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team