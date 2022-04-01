© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 8 AM Climate Week: Humboldt Bay investigates offshore wind power

Published April 1, 2022 at 10:03 AM PDT
jx draw - 2022-03-31T093909.413.jpg

All of our topics on this week of the JX will touch upon the climate crisis, its many manifestations, and the efforts to change human behaviors to reverse the effects of global warming.

Alternative energy will be a big part of the picture, and we start there with early-stage investigations into offshore wind power in our region.

The California Energy Commission recently granted millions of dollars to the Port of Humboldt Bay for renovations at the port, with an eye to creating an offshore wind terminal.

Larry Oetker is the Executive Director of the Harbor District, and he visits with details of the plans taking shape.

