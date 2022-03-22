After defeat, a sale: Crystal Geyser sells Mount Shasta plant

The other shoe dropped recently, when news emerged that Crystal Geyser had sold its property in Mount Shasta, without ever filling a single water bottle.

The company announced last year that it was scrapping its plans to bottle the local water, largely because of fierce opposition.

The opponents at W.A.T.E.R.--We Advocate Thorough Environmental Review--are delighted with Crystal Geyser folding its tent and leaving town. So is the Winnemem Wintu Tribe, which also stood opposed to the plan.

What happens now? We visit with Raven Stevens from W.A.T.E.R.