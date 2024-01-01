Sam Stites

Sam StitesOregon Public Broadcasting
-
The three women vying to become Oregon's next chief executive agree the bridge needs to be built. Where they diverge is on priorities for its shape and size.
-
Following a setback in the May 17 primary election, proponents of the plan for Idaho to annex parts of Oregon are reducing their scope to focus on just the state’s eastern half.
-
Court delays in certifying the measure with the state and the lingering pandemic caused the group to reevaluate the feasibility of making the November ballot.
-
Douglas, Josephine Counties reject Greater Idaho proposal, Klamath gets on board in early results TuesdayOregonians in two counties appeared to reject a plan Tuesday to annex parts of Oregon into Idaho, while a third county supported the proposal.
-
With ballots still making their way to people’s homes, more than 70,000 voters have already returned theirs for an early turnout of about 2.4%.
-
Most say they would support new restrictions on Oregonians' access to reproductive health care, while others say they’d respect current state law.
-
Voters who don’t receive a ballot by May 5 should contact their county elections office.
-
The second-term state treasurer is searching for that spark to overtake Tina Kotek, the former Oregon House Speaker who some say is taking up all the oxygen in the Democratic primary race for governor.
-
Federal government’s last-minute announcement will allow the state to keep its application portal open for one more week and help an additional estimated 2,200 households.
-
After weeks of slow progress, lawmakers wound up adjourning three days earlier than required.
-
Colleagues admire the longest-serving legislator’s gift as an orator and affinity for giving a voice to the voiceless.
-
House Bill 4003 will allow the state license nursing students to practice in hospitals under the supervision and open up new mental health and wellness resources to nurses experiencing burnout.